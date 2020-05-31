Happy news for 'John Wick' fans, deleted fight scenes from 'Parabellum' to feature in upcoming sequel

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Director Chad Stahelski has revealed that he has a lot of unused footage from "John Wick: Chapter 3: Parabellum", which he is planning to include in the next instalment of the Keanu Reeves-led franchise.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stahelski said he is pretty sure he can "reinsert" most of the deleted sequences from "Parabellum" in the upcoming "John Wick: Chapter 4".

"There's a couple things. We had a couple of overlapping thematics, and I stripped it down to the bare essentials. And there were two action sequences that we had really kind of conceived, but we just didn't have room for them. So, we pulled them from the movie.

"And I'd like to think that 90 percent of what I pulled, there's a place in John Wick 4 that I can definitely reinsert them," he said.

Recently, Derek Kolstad, the creator of the "John Wick" franchise, revealed that the film was earlier titled "Scorn" but the name was changed as Reeves kept getting it wrong.