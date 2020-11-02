STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

American actor Eddie Hassell passes away at 30 after getting shot in Texas

Hassell, a Texas native, played several small roles throughout the 2000s and 2010s, most notably as Clay in the 'The Kids Are All Right,' also starring Julianne Moore and Mark Ruffalo.

Published: 02nd November 2020 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Late American actor Eddie Hassell (Photo | Eddie Hassell, Instagram)

Late American actor Eddie Hassell (Photo | Eddie Hassell, Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Eddie Hassell, best known for starring in 2010 film "The Kids Are All Right" and the TV series "Surface", has died after being shot in Texas.

He was 30.

According to Deadline, Hassell was shot in the stomach outside his girlfriend's apartment in Grand Prairie, Texas at approximately 1.00 am on Sunday morning.

The actor's girlfriend was in her apartment when the incident happened, but she did not spot the assailant.

Hassell, a Texas native, played several small roles throughout the 2000s and 2010s, most notably as Clay in the 'The Kids Are All Right,' also starring Julianne Moore and Mark Ruffalo.

The film was nominated for the best picture Academy Award in 2011.

His other movie credits include '2012,' 'The Family Tree,' the 2013 Steve Jobs biopic 'Jobs,' 'Family Weekend', 'House of Dust,' 'Warrior Road' and 'Bomb City'.

The actor's last film role was in 2017's 'Oh Lucy!'.

On television he appeared on shows 'Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip,' 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!,' 'Oliver Beene,' 'Joan of Arcadia,' 'Til Death,' 'Southland,' 'Bones,' 'Devious Maids' and 'Longmire' .

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eddie Hassell Texas Eddie Hassell death
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo| Sampath Kumar D)
Now, you will have to dial a new number to refill your LPG cylinder anywhere in India
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Political plunge? Speculation rife as Gurumurthy meets Rajinikanth
Priyanca Radhakrishnan has created history by becoming the first-ever Kiwi – Indian minister in the Jacinda Ardern ministry. (Twitter Photo)
Kerala native Priyanca Radhakrishnan becomes minister in New Zealand cabinet
For representational purpose.
No deadline extension for motor insurance policies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The footballing world never fails to enthrall its fans week in and week out. This week, stars across leagues broke their goal drought. From Ronaldo's return to the scoresheet after beating COVID to Hazard's first goal in over a year and Bale's scintillating late match-winner, we bring you the highlights. (Photos | AP, Twitter)
IN PICS | Bale strike for Spurs after 7 years, Hazard screamer in this week's top football goals
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp