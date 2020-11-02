STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Documentary Princess Diana to make theatrical release in 2022

Published: 02nd November 2020 05:14 PM

Princess Diana

Princess Diana. (File photo)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Production company Lightbox and the UK sales agent and distributor Altitude have announced the first theatrical release of a documentary about Princess Diana in the summer of 2022.

According to sources, the documentary is set for a summer 2022 theatrical release worldwide to mark the 25th death anniversary of the princess.

The film, produced in association with HBO and Sky, will have its television premiere on HBO and stream on HBO Max in the US; and on Sky Documentaries in the UK. Altitude Film Distribution will release the film in the UK and Ireland.

Using an archive-only approach, will draw on thousands of hours of news reports, previously unseen footage and photographs, to create a documentary record of the life and times of a global icon. The documentary will be helmed by Ed Perkins, an Oscar-nominee for .

"Though we are telling a story, which has been told and retold many times, my aim is to reframe it for a modern audience and make it feel as fresh and relevant as it ever has," said Perkins. "The idea of taking an archive-only approach will allow us to immerse audiences in the narrative as if it were being told in the present."

Comments

