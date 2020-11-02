STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Josh Duhamel to star in heist based thriller 'Bandit' 

The story follows Gilbert Galvan Jr, an American who escaped from prison and crossed into Canada, becoming a criminal dubbed the Flying Bandit.

Published: 02nd November 2020

Josh Duhamel

Josh Duhamel (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "When in Rome" star Josh Duhamel will headline "Bandit", a heist thriller based on real-life events.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Allan Ungar, known for directing the action thriller "Gridlocked", will helm the project.

The story follows Gilbert Galvan Jr, an American who escaped from prison and crossed into Canada, becoming a criminal dubbed the Flying Bandit.

Galvan was known for his disguises and planning of more than 63 bank and jewellery heists, but it was brazen productivity that gained him notoriety.

The script revolves around Galvan Jr falling for a woman he can't provide for and turning to robbing banks, discovering he's good at it.

But as he gets addicted to the rush and the jobs become more dangerous, his notoriety is growing in record time.

A cat-and-mouse game ensues when a brilliant cop is after Galvan Jr in order to take down Canada's most wanted bank robber at all costs.

The script, penned by Kraig Wenman, is based on author Robert Knuckle's bestseller, "The Flying Bandit", and interviews by journalist Ed Arnold with Galvan Jr.

Eric Gozlan will produce under his Goldrush Entertainment banner. Wenman and Ungar will executive produce.

Duhamel will be also executive producing alongside Arianne Fraser and Delphine Perrier of Highland Film Group.

