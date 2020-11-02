Netflix growth rebounds in Asia with partnerships

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Streamer Netflix's partnership with broadband and mobile giant Reliance Jio has resulted in a major influence and growth in Asia.

Even at a time when the global streaming giant is slowing down in other parts of the world, the global streamer has witnessed kick in the subscriber growth in the first six months of the year, according to Variety.

A new report published by research and analysis firm Media Partners Asia (MPA) shows net subscriber growth in the third quarter, as expected, slowing to 1 million, following work-from-home highs in the first six months of the year. But the researcher forecasts a rebound in the fourth quarter, reflecting the positive impact of a partnership in India with broadband and mobile giant Reliance Jio.

Earlier in September, Netflix India partnered with Jio to offer a free mobile-only subscription to post-paid subscribers, at plans starting $5.3 (Rs 399) per month and above. The subscribers are offered an option to upgrade to traditional plans. Netflix is also hard-bundled with Jio's fixed broadband service, as per Variety.

The MPA has estimated Netflix to rise with 4.6 million subscribers in India, and a blended average revenue per user of $5 per month.

Netflix will end the year to December 2020 with $2.4 billion of revenue from the Asia Pacific region, representing 10 per cent of the company's total revenue, MPA estimates.

Netflix continues its market leadership across Australia and New Zealand, though growth is inevitably slowing from an already high base, and future momentum will largely be driven by ARPU growth. ANZ is expected to contribute $839m of revenue to Netflix coffers in 2020.