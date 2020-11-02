STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pierce Brosnan, Daniel Craig pay tribute to Sean Connery

Hollywood stars Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig, the successors of Sean Connery in the James Bond franchise, have paid tribute to the late actor. 

Published: 02nd November 2020 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Sean Connery played '007' in the first five James Bond films.

Sean Connery played '007' in the first five James Bond films. (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

Sean Connery, who is well-known globally as the first James Bond, died in his sleep on Saturday at the age of 90. Remembering Connery, Brosnan took to Instagram to pay his tributes and said that all the actors who followed Connery’’s “iconic footsteps”, looked up to him with reverence and admiration.

“Sir Sean Connery, you were my greatest James Bond as a boy, and as a man who became James Bond himself. You cast a long shadow of cinematic splendor that will live on forever,” he added. 

Actor Daniel Craig, who is currently playing the secret agent 007 character, also remembered the legendary actor in a statement to Variety.“He defined an era and a style. The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in megawatts; he helped create the modern blockbuster.

He will continue to influence actors and film-makers alike for years to come,” he said. While Connery was the first to ever portray Bond, playing him in seven films between 1962 and 1983, Brosnan played the secret agent in four films from 1995 to 2002. Craig took up the mantle later on and will be seen in the upcoming No Time To Die - his final film as the secret agent.

