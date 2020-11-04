Christopher Walken joins Apple’s drama series Severance

By Express News Service

Christopher Walken has joined the cast of the upcoming Apple drama series Severance. Walken joins a cast that includes Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Tramell Tillman, Jen Tullock, Zach Cherry and Britt Lower.Variety reported that Severance, a workplace thriller, will introduce Lumen Industries, a company that’s looking to take work-life balance to a new level, and Walken is set to star as Burt, the department head of Optics and Design at Lumen.

The role marks one of the few TV roles that Walken has portrayed. The Academy Award-winning actor’s previous TV outing was for the role of Captain Hook in the NBC special Peter Pan Live! in 2014. The series also reunites Walken with Turturro, with whom he appeared in the film The Jesus Rolls last year.

Severance is written and executive produced by Dan Erickson, who also serves as co-showrunner. Mark Friedman will also serve as co-showrunner and executive producer. Ben Stiller, Nicky Weinstock, and Jackie Cohn will also executive produce via Red Hour Productions. Chris Black also executive produces, with Scott and Arquette producing in addition to starring.