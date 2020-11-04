The Walking Dead  to get a holiday special on AMC

By Express News Service

AMC is reportedly planning a holiday special for The Walking Dead this December. AMC recently announced the fans of the zombie-apocalypse show will have to sign up for their premium streaming service, AMC+ to view several Christmas classics throughout the month of December, and that they will also get exclusive access to The Walking Dead Holiday Special.

The event, which is said to be hosted by Chris Hardwick on December 13, will feature some of the show’s main cast members. However, there is no clarity as to who exactly will be a part of the Special.The popular zombie-apocalypse show is an adaptation of Robert Kirkman’s comic books of the same name. The show first premiered on AMC in 2010 and quickly became one of the network’s most popular TV shows. The series has been on the air for ten seasons now and has since spawned two spin-offs: Fear The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

Notably, Season 10 of the show ran from October through November 2019 and returned on February 23, 2020, for the season’s ninth episode. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fans had to wait six months in between episodes 15 and 16, and will again have to wait until sometime in 2021 to watch the rest of the season.