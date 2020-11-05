STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Andy Samberg's 'Palm Springs' to release on Amazon Prime Video

The film will debut first in Australia and New Zealand on November 20 followed by Canada where it will be released on December 18.

Published: 05th November 2020 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

Craig Robinson as Doug Judy with Andy Samberg's charachter Jake Peralta in 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'

Craig Robinson as Doug Judy with Andy Samberg's charachter Jake Peralta in 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Andy Samberg's upcoming romantic comedy 'Palm Springs,' starring Cristin Milioti besides Samberg will stream exclusively on online video streamer Amazon Prime Video.

According to Variety, the film will release on the platform in select territories including Australia, New Zealand, France, Netherlands, Canada and the UK.

The film will debut first in Australia and New Zealand on November 20 followed by Canada where it will be released on December 18.

Netherlands, France, and the UK will see the film releasing in early 2021.

"'Palm Springs' is the perfect addition to Prime Video's extensive collection of entertaining films, brought directly and exclusively to Prime members around the world," Variety quoted Brad Beale, vice president for worldwide content acquisition at Prime Video.

The 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' actor also expressed his excitement as his film is reaching audiences outside the US.

"We're thrilled that 'Palm Springs' is finally going to reach audiences outside of the US and we hope that all the Prime members in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the UK, France, and the Netherlands enjoy the genre-bending ride," Samberg said.

'Palm Springs,' was premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. It was later launched on Hulu. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andy Samberg Palm Spring
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp