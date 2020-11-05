'Back to the Future', 'Titanic' actor Elsa Raven passes away at 91

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Actor Elsa Raven, known for her roles in films like 'Titanic,' and 'Back to the Future', passed away at her house in Los Angeles at the age of 91.

Raven's agent confirmed that she breathed her last on Tuesday (local time) to Deadline.

The late actor is survived by her 15 nieces and nephews, as per Fox News.

Born as Elsa Rabinowitz, the actor starter her acting career on stage in New York and has appeared in several Broadway plays including 'The Legend of Lizzie'.

Some of the films she has worked in include 'The Amityville Horror,' 'In the Line of Fire,' and 'The Moderns'.