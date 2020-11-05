Hilarie Burton to play Lucille in The Walking Dead

By Express News Service

Actor Hilarie Burton will play the role of Negan’s late wife, Lucille, in The Walking Dead. Interestingly, Hilarie Burton is the wife of Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays Negan in the show. The Walking Dead fans will remember Negan as one of the show’s most ruthless antagonists and this news, as reported by Comicbook.com, is a huge hint that the show will further explore Negan’s back-story in the upcoming final season of the show.