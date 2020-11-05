STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Lashana Lynch opens up about battling social media abuse for 'No Time To Die'

Interview with Harper's Bazaar, the 32-year-old British actor revealed she deleted her "social media apps, meditated, and saw no one but family" to overcome the abuse post the trailer launch.

Published: 05th November 2020 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

'Captain Marvel' star Lashana Lynch

'Captain Marvel' star Lashana Lynch (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Captain Marvel" star Lashana Lynch has revealed that she received a barrage of online abuse following the revelation that she will be playing Agent 007 in the upcoming James Bond movie "No Time To Die".

The new trailer of the film, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, had revealed that Lynch's character Nomi assumes the 007 monikers in the absence of Daniel Craig's iconic secret agent who will be shown living in exile in Jamaica.

It is unclear who will succeed the outgoing Craig as the fictitious British spy for further installments.

However, hardcore fans of the franchise were upset that a Black woman was chosen to fill in as 007.

Interview with Harper's Bazaar, the 32-year-old British actor revealed she deleted her "social media apps, meditated, and saw no one but the family" to overcome the abuse post the trailer launch.

"I am one Black woman - if it were another Black woman cast in the role, it would have been the same conversation, she would have got the same attacks, the same abuse," Lynch said.

"I just have to remind myself that the conversation is happening and that I'm a part of something that will be very, very revolutionary," she added.

"No Time To Die" is scheduled to be released in April 2021 after many delays due to the coronavirus pandemic. The movie will also feature Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Ralph Fiennes, Rory Kinnear, Christoph Waltz, Billy Magnussen, Jeffrey Wright and Rami Malek.

Lynch revealed that she collaborated with film's co-writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge to successfully pull off her character as she wanted it to be "subtly drawn, believable, perhaps even a little awkward".

"A character that is too slick, a cast-iron figure? That's completely against what I stand for. I didn't want to waste an opportunity when it came to what Nomi might represent," she said.

Lynch added that the character will come across as authentic to Black audiences who will sure root for her.

"I searched for at least one moment in the script where Black audience members would nod their heads, tutting at the reality but glad to see their real-life represented."

"In every project I am part of, no matter the budget or genre, the Black experience that I'm presenting needs to be 100 per cent authentic," the actor added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lashana Lynch Agent 007 James Bond movie No Time To Die
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Nikhil Kamath | Pic: Meghana Sastry
In Conversation with Nikhil Kamath, the young billionaire who quit school aged 14
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp