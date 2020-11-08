STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'Jurassic World: Dominion' completes production amid COVID-19

The development came a month after shooting on the film at UK's iconic Pinewood Studios was halted for two weeks after multiple people involved with the production team tested positive for COVID-19.

Published: 08th November 2020 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Jurassic World 3.

A still from Jurassic World 3.

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: It's finally a wrap on the production of "Jurassic World: Dominion", one of the Hollywood films whose shooting schedule was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, director Colin Trevorrow has confirmed.

The development came a month after shooting on the film at UK's iconic Pinewood Studios was halted for two weeks after multiple people involved with the production team tested positive for COVID-19.

Trevorrow, who has directed the film from a script he co-wrote with Emily Carmichael, took to Instagram on Saturday to share the update.

"Wrap on 'Jurassic World: Dominion'. Always hard to say goodbye to family," Trevorrow wrote.

"Dominion", starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, resumed production in July with required safety protocols in place after all activities were put on hold in the March.

According to Deadline, more than 40,000 COVID-19 tests were conducted, with 0. 25 per cent returning positive: that is around 100 positive results.

Some of these were false positives and some were returned prior to employment at Pinewood. The makers -- Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment -- spent somewhere between USD 6-8 mn on protocols alone.

Lead cast Pratt and Dallas Howard are coming back for the third film in the "Jurassic World" series.

The film will also feature original stars of 1990's "Jurassic Park" trilogy -- Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill.

The cast of "Dominion" includes "Doctor Strange" star BD Wong, Mamoudou Athie, known for TV series "Sorry for Your Loss", and "She's Gotta Have It" actor DeWanda Wise.

The movie picks up after the events of 2018's "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom", which culminated with dinosaurs descending on Sin City.

Trevorrow has also executive produced the film with Steven Spielberg, the "Jurassic Park" director.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jurassic World Jurassic World Dominion Colin Trevorrow
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump rally in Beverly Hills. (Photo | AP)
US Elections: Trump supporters seen carrying guns outside counting centres
The Sunday morning in the village was rocked by the sound of bursting crackers.
Deepavali arrives early for Kamala Harris' ancestral village Thulasendrapuram
Gallery
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to the nation that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes will cease to be legal tender.
Demonetization Anniversary: Here are the problems people faced during those testing times
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp