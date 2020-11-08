STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Netflix halts 'The Witcher 2' production following multiple positive COVID-19 tests

Henry Cavill leads the cast as Geralt of Rivia, alongside Anya Chalotra as Yennefer and Freya Allan as Ciri.

Published: 08th November 2020 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

A scene from the Netflix series based on The Witcher saga

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Production on the second season of Netflix's "The Witcher" has been put on hold temporarily after several members of the production unit on the fantasy epic series were tested positive for the coronavirus.

Based on the series of novels by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, "The Witcher" follows the story of the intertwined destinies of three individuals in the vast world of The Continent, where humans, elves, witchers, gnomes, and monsters battle to survive and thrive, and where good and evil is not easily identified.

Henry Cavill leads the cast as Geralt of Rivia, alongside Anya Chalotra as Yennefer and Freya Allan as Ciri.

According to Deadline, four cases were confirmed on Saturday and the streamer will carry out an isolated round of testing of everyone involved in the show.

Those impacted have been isolated and are not among lead cast, the publication noted.

Filming at Arborfield Studios, west of London, is due to resume once Netflix is confident that the set is fully safe. This is the second time filming has had to pause on the second season of the drama after actor Kristofer Hivju revealed he had tested positive back in March.

That pause stretched to mid-August as the UK went into lockdown over the spring.

Netflix renewed the show for a second run ahead of its debut in December 2019.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Witcher 2 The Witcher 2 production covid coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump rally in Beverly Hills. (Photo | AP)
US Elections: Trump supporters seen carrying guns outside counting centres
The Sunday morning in the village was rocked by the sound of bursting crackers.
Deepavali arrives early for Kamala Harris' ancestral village Thulasendrapuram
Gallery
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to the nation that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes will cease to be legal tender.
Demonetization Anniversary: Here are the problems people faced during those testing times
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp