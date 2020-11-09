STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
K-pop band BTS rule 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards

Published: 09th November 2020 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

South Korean K-Pop boy-band BTS

South Korean K-Pop boy-band BTS. (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: South Korean music sensation BTS emerged big winners at this year's MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs), taking home four trophies, including best group, at the virtual ceremony.

BTS, whose full name is Bangtan Sonyeondan or Beyond The Scenes as they are known to global audience, also won the best song EMA for the chartbuster track "Dynamite", their first full-fledged English-language single.

The South Korean septet -- comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- emerged as the group with biggest fans and best virtual live for BTS BANG BANG CON, which was held in June.

Several celebrities showcased red carpet looks at a pre-show event last week.

The artists and bands accepted their awards and gave shout-outs to their fans around the world in prerecorded videos.

After they won best group for the third year in a row, leader RM said, "We'll keep working hard to be a group that can touch the hearts of people and give them hope through music."

Lady Gaga was adjudged the best artist, with "Popstar", by DJ Khaled featuring Drake, winning the title of best video.

According to E!Online, British girl band Little Mix hosted the ceremony, which was filmed in various locations including London and Budapest.

  The quartet, comprising Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, also took home the award for best pop.

They also performed their new single, "Sweet Melody."

Singer-songwriter HER, whose real name is Gabriella Wilson, was honoured with the trophy of best video for good for "I Can't Breathe", the single recorded to raise money for the Black Lives Matter movement.

The song borrows its title from the last words of Eric Garner, an unarmed black man who was killed in 2014 after being put in a chokehold by New York City Police.

A number of other African-Americans, such as Javier Ambler, Manuel Ellis, Elijah McClain, and George Floyd, have said the same phrase prior to dying during similar law-enforcement encounters.

The EMA for best collaboration was bagged by Karol G featuring Nicki Minaj for the song "Tusa" and Doja Cat earned the award for best new artist.

In genre-specific categories, the winners were Karol G for best Latin, British band Coldplay for best rock, rapper Cardi B for best hip hop, David Guetta for best electronic, Hayley Williams for best alternate, and Yungblud for best push.

Other performers included Alicia Keys, Doja Cat, Sam Smith and Zara Larsson.

There were also special appearances from DJ Khaled, Bebe Rexha, and Rita Ora.

