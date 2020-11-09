STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Long time host of game show 'Jeopardy!' Alex Trebek dies at 80

Trebek, who had hosted Jeopardy! for almost four decades, first announced on air in March 2019 that he had been diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer, reported The Hill.

Published: 09th November 2020 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Long-time host of popular American game show 'Jeopardy!' Alex Trebek

Long-time host of popular American game show 'Jeopardy!' Alex Trebek (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Long-time host of popular American game show 'Jeopardy!' Alex Trebek died at the age of 80 on Sunday morning, over a year after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, the show confirmed.

In a Twitter post, the show informed the news of Trebek's death.

"Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex," the show tweeted.

Trebek, who had hosted Jeopardy! for almost four decades, first announced on air in March 2019 that he had been diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer, reported The Hill.

"Just like 50,000 other people in the United States each year, this week I was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer," Trebek said.

Despite his condition, he continued to film episodes for the game show while undergoing treatment for cancer, and returned to host the show's 36th season during the summer last year.

Tony Vinciquerra, Chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment, called Trebek a "legend and a beloved member of the Sony Pictures family" in a statement to the outlet.

"For 37 amazing years, Alex was that comforting voice, that moment of escape and entertainment at the end of a long, hard day for millions of people around the world. He was the heart and soul of 'Jeopardy!' and he will be deeply missed by everyone who made him part of their lives," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alex Trebek death Jeapardy host death Alex Trebek
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami, asks him to move lower court
US Presidential-elect Joe Biden (File Photo | AP)
US Prez-elect Joe Biden begins transition as Trump refuses to concede
Gallery
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp