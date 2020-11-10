STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Important for men to see that women aren't just one note: Jessica Alba

Hollywood actress Jessica Alba has reached a point when she does not want to play a stereotypical image of a woman.

Published: 10th November 2020 04:14 PM

Hollywood actress Jessica Alba

Hollywood actress Jessica Alba (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Hollywood actress Jessica Alba has reached a point when she does not want to play a stereotypical image of a woman, and says it is time for the world to embrace different shades of womanhood.

That's what attracted her to "Bad Boys" spinoff series "L.A.'s Finest", which also stars Gabrielle Union. She is also backing the show as an executive producer.

"For me and Gab, we are aligned on this that we want to tell stories that show women who are dynamic, and that feel like people in the world. We both have hit a point in our careers where we didn't really want to play a stereotype of who a woman should be, or (should be) through a man's eyes. So, playing women that are flawed and complicated, and even cops who break the law, that's very real," Alba told IANS.

"We both have lived enough life to know that we don't live in a black and white world. And the gray area is actually a lot more fun to play as an actress, and in relationships. I think it's important also for women and men to see that women aren't just one note. They can be very complicated and incredibly dynamic as you would see a man on screen," she added.

The show airs in India on Zee Cafe.

Jessica Alba
