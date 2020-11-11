STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Brad Pitt, Oprah Winfrey join hands for 'The Water Dancer' adaptation

Brad Pitt and media mogul Oprah Winfrey are teaming up for the adaptation of author Ta-Nehisi Coates' novel 'The Water Dancer'.

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Brad Pitt and media mogul Oprah Winfrey are teaming up for the adaptation of author Ta-Nehisi Coates' novel "The Water Dancer".

The project, which hails from MGM, will be produced by Winfrey's Harpo Films and Pitt's Plan B alongside Kamilah Forbes, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The 2019 book, which was Coates' first work of fiction, is set in the pre-Civil War South and follows the story of Hiram Walker, who was born into bondage.

"He possesses amazing photographic memory but has no memory of his mother.

A car accident reveals to him a superpower called conduction, an ability to travel large distances and that is triggered by powerful memories of his mother.

"As he struggles to gain an understanding of this power, he becomes involved with the Underground Railroad and meets historical figures," the official logline read.

Winfrey had made "The Water Dancer" one of her Oprah's Book Club selections.

Coates will adapt the screenplay for the big-screen adaptation.

The author had previously worked with Forbes for the theatre version of his bestselling book "Between the World and Me".

