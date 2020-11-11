STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dwayne Johnson, Universal developing 'The Scorpion King' reboot

Dwayne Johnson is planning a reboot of his 2002 movie 'The Scorpion King', that launched him in Hollywood.

Published: 11th November 2020 03:59 PM

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Dwayne Johnson is planning a reboot of his 2002 movie "The Scorpion King", that launched him in Hollywood.

The 48-year-old star has partnered with Universal Pictures to develop the reboot and has roped in "Straight Outta Compton" screenwriter Jonathan Herman for penning the script, reported Variety.

"The Scorpion King" was a spinoff of Brendan Fraser's "The Mummy" series, which saw Johnson's Scorpion King serve as an antagonist of 2001's "The Mummy Returns".

The film, which was a prequel, told the story of the desert warrior Mathayus (played by Johnson).

The movie earned USD 178.7 million globally and launched Johnson, who was then known for his stint in WWE, as a leading man.

The new movie will be produced by Johnson and Dany Garcia's Seven Bucks Productions.

It is being described as a contemporary take and not set in the distant past like the original.

"'The Scorpion King' was my very first role ever on the silver screen and I'm honored and excited to reimagine and deliver this cool mythology to a whole new generation," said Johnson.

"I wouldn't have had the career I'm lucky enough to have had it not been for 'The Scorpion King' and I'm thrilled that we at Seven Bucks Productions can help create those same opportunities for other hardworking actors today. I believe Jonathan Herman will put in the hard work to deliver a fantastic script for our global audience," he added.

