Ethan Hawke to star in war thriller 'Zeros and Ones'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Ethan Hawke will headline "Zeros and Ones", a war thriller to be helmed by writer-director Abel Ferrara.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hawke will essay the role of an American soldier named JJ who is stationed in Rome that is under siege, locked down, and at war.

While defending himself, the protagonist will discover an unknown enemy, which ends up threatening the lives across the world.

Ferrara, known for the use of neo noir imagery in 1990s films like "Bad Lieutenant" and "The Funeral", said he is looking forward to shooting the film in Italy next week.

"Zeros and Ones is a film of lockdown and war, danger and espionage, American soldiers, Chinese middlemen, Mid Eastern holy men, provocateurs, diplomats, rogue elements of the CIA and KGB.

"I cannot wait to roll the cameras next week in a way that is safe because this film was written during and with an understanding of the pandemic," the filmmaker said.

"Siberia" actor Cristina Chiriac and Phil Neilson, known for his work on "Elite Squad", also star in the feature.

Diana Phillips of Rimsky Productions and Philipp Kreuzer from Maze Pictures will produce.

Christian Mercuri's Capstone Group will launch sales at American Film Market this week under its Blue Box International label Hawke is also teaming up with his daughter, "Stranger Things" star Maya Hawke for the coming-of-age feature "Revolver".