Fantastic Beasts 3 scheduled for July 2022 release

The third installment of the Fantastic Beasts franchise has been officially scheduled for release in July 2022.

Published: 11th November 2020 10:18 AM

JK Rowling's 'Fantastic Beasts' series. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

Set in the Harry Potter universe, the first film of the series, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, based on a fictional textbook used by Hogwarts students, released in 2016, kick-starting a new five-film franchise.

The film series acts as a prequel to the popular Harry Potter films. While the second film, The Crimes of Grindelwald, debuted in 2018, progress has been slower on the third installment.

Aiming for November 2021 release, the production for the third installment was slated to begin early this year, but the coronavirus pandemic pushed the start of filming until fall.

With Johnny Depp’s exit from the franchise, the production will be further pushed, however, it’s been said that it won’t alter the production timeline too much. Notably, the release date will mark eleven years of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2’s release.

