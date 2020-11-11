Gerard Butler to return for fourth installment of 'Fallen film franchise'

By Express News Service

Gerard Butler will be returning for Night Has Fallen, the fourth installment in the Fallen film franchise. After 2013's Olympus Has Fallen, the series has had two follow up sequels, London Has Fallen, and Angel Has Fallen.

In the series, Butler plays Mike Banning, a former member of the US Army Special Forces. Olympus Has Fallen centered around a terrorist assault on the White House, and the plot revolved around Banning’s mission to rescue the US President.

In London Has Fallen, Banning accompanied Asher to London and had to protect the president from assassination attempts. In Angel Has Fallen, Banning finds himself being framed and must work to clear his name.

Deadline has confirmed that Butler will return for Night Has Fallen, and that he will once again reprise his role as Banning, who has since been promoted from Secret Service agent to Director of the Secret Service. However, plot details are being kept under wraps.