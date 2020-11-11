STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Jason Momoa was 'starving' and 'couldn't get work' after Game Of Thrones

Jason Momoa, besides his stint as Khal Drogo, the role that earned him global fame was playing the title role in the superhero adventure, 'Aquaman'.

Published: 11th November 2020 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Jason Momoa in 'Game Of Thrones'.

Hollywood actor Jason Momoa in 'Game Of Thrones'.

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor Jason Momoa got global fame essaying Khal Drogo in popular series Game Of Thrones, and he says losing the job in 2011 left him in debt. Khal Drogo, the husband of Daenerys Targaryen, played by Emilia Clarke, was killed off during the first season finale in 2011.

The 41-year-old actor was facing financial crunch around the time his character was eliminated from the show. Momoa told InStyle, according to a report in dailymail.co.uk. He added that he was struggling to even to pay the bills at that point of time.

"I mean, we were starving after Game of Thrones," he said, adding: "I couldn't get work. It's very challenging when you have babies and you're completely in debt."

Momoa is married to Lisa Bonet. The couple have a daughter Lola Iolani, 13, and a son Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha, 11.

The actor started out as a model, winning Hawaii's Model of the Year in 1999. He went on to host the Miss Teen Hawaii contest.

Momoa's acting credits include "Baywatch Hawaii", "North Shore", "Johnson Family Vacation", "Conan The Barbarian" and "Stargate: Atlantis".

However, besides his stint as Khal Drogo, the role that earned him global fame was playing the title role in the superhero adventure, "Aquaman".

"They may put me in a box, but I like the box," Momoa had told IANS in an exclusive interview when asked about his previous characters casting a shadow on his future projects.

"I like all the characters that I am playing. If I don't like them, then I don't play them. Then I write something different and direct that. I like what I am doing right now," the actor added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Game Of Thrones Jason Momoa
India Matters
BJP activists exult as the NDA does well in the Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
NDA wins absolute majority in Bihar, RJD emerges single-largest party
RJD supporters flash victory sign during counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly polls in Patna Tuesday Nov. 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar elections: Tejashwi Yadav’s social engineering fails to click
The dream 11 IPL trophy. (Photo | IPL)
TNIE Exclusive: Big auction, Ahmedabad IPL franchise next year
St Joseph’s Boys High School featured in the Day Boys school list. (Photo | Express)
Eight Bengaluru schools make it to top 10 in national survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp