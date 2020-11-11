Jordan Peele to work on one more horror thriller 

By Express News Service

Jordan Peele's follow up film to his 2019's Us, will reportedly be released in July 2022. Though details around the project are being kept under wraps, Deadline reported that Universal Pictures has scheduled a July 22, 2022 release date for the film.

It is also said to be another entry in the horror genre and tied closely to the social-thriller commentary that he has already established with his first two features.

Notably, Peele won the Best Original Screenplay Academy Award in 2018, for his debut film Get Out. His second film, Us, was also critically acclaimed, with both films grossing over USD 250 million at the box office.

Before his directorial debut, the actor, writer, and director in Peele rose to fame with Comedy Central’s Key & Peele, with Keegan-Michael Key. Since Get Out, Peele has worked primarily with horror, including this year’s Lovecraft Country and in the revival of classic anthology series, The Twilight Zone.