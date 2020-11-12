STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Emily in Paris' starring Lily Collins renewed for second season

The streamer gave a second season order to the Darren Star-created show after its debut in October.

Published: 12th November 2020 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

Lily Collins (L) and Ashley Park in Emily in Paris

Lily Collins (L) and Ashley Park in Emily in Paris. (Photo| IMDB)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Dramedy series "Emily in Paris", starring Lily Collins in the titular role, will return for season two, Netflix has announced.

Netflix shared the update on its official Twitter account in a video, saying "Deux (French for two) is better than un (one).

" Collins' Emily is an American marketing executive who moves to France for a job opportunity Tasked with bringing an American point of view to a venerable French marketing firm, cultures clash as she adjusts to the challenges of life in a foreign city, while juggling her career, new friendships and love life.

Ashley Park co-stars in the show, whose series regular cast also includes Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat and Bruno Gouery.

Kate Walsh, William Abadie and Arnaud Viard feature in recurring roles.

Star, known for popular series like "Younger" and "Sex and the City", has also written and executive produced the half-hour series.

Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns of Jax Media also executive produce alongside Andrew Fleming. Collins also produces.

Produced by MTV Studios, the series was filmed on location in Paris and across France.

