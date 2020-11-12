Fantastic Beasts 3: Mads Mikkelsen to replace Johnny Depp?

By Express News Service

Mads Mikkelsen is reportedly in talks to replace Johnny Depp in the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

Johnny Depp, who plays the role of dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald in the first two films, recently announced that he has been forced to exit the franchise after he lost his case against The Sun that published an article in 2018 alleging he was a “wife-beater”.

Variety reported that since Depp had shot only one scene for the third part before leaving the film, Mikkelsen would not need to replicate much footage.The character of Grindelwald was initially played by Colin Farrell in the 2016’s Fantastic Beasts film, with the wizard using another identity in the narrative.

He was later revealed as Grindelwald, with Depp taking over the role at the end of the first film in the series.If the news about the recast turns out to be true, Mikkelsen will join Jude Law, Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, and Ezra Miller in the cast.