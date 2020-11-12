Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson's 'Marry Me' pushed to May 2021

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Pop diva Jennifer Lopez and actor Owen Wilson's romantic-comedy "Marry Me" will now release on May 14, 2021 in the US.

Directed by Kat Coiro, the Universal film was earlier scheduled to open in theatres on February 12, 2021, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film is based on a graphic novel by Bobby Crosby and revolves around a pop star (Lopez), who, moments before marrying her rockstar fiance at Madison Square Garden, finds out that he cheated on her with her assistant.

She breaks down on stage and picks a random man (Wilson) out of the crowd to marry instead.

John Rogers, Tami Sagher and Harper Dill have penned the screenplay. Latin music sensation Maluma, who stars in the movie, has provided original music with Lopez.

The cast also includes Sarah Silverman, Jameela Jamil and Jimmy Fallon.