Selena Gomez set to play trailblazing mountaineer Silvia Vasquez-Lavado in biopic

Vasquez-Lavado who became the first Peruvian woman to summit Mount Everest and the first openly gay woman to complete the Seven Summits, a challenge to climb the highest mountain on each continent.

Published: 12th November 2020 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

Selena Gomez in 'Ice Cream'. (Photo |YouTube screen grab)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Singer-actor Selena Gomez will play Silvia Vasquez-Lavado, the Peruvian mountaineer and social entrepreneur in a biopic to be helmed by "Mayans MC" co-creator Elgin James.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is titled "In the Shadow of the Mountain" and is based on upcoming memoir of the same name by Vasquez-Lavado.

Her story has found home in One Community, impact-focused co-finance company which backed Michael B Jordan's legal drama "Mercy", given she is a victim of childhood assault and neglect who found healing and power in mountaineering.

Vasquez-Lavado's work in survivor circles has been heralded, particularly her efforts to organize treks to Mt Everest's base camp for other women who have endured abuse.

Gomez will also produce through her July Moon Productions. Vasquez-Lavado and Lara Love Hardin of Idea Architects are on board to executive produce. Oscar-winner Donna Gigliotti and her Tempesta Films banner are producing.

