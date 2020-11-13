Jake Gyllenhaal to star in Michael Bay’s Ambulance?

By Express News Service

Michael Bay is all set to direct an action thriller titled Ambulance, with Jake Gyllenhaal in early talks to star. Bay is reportedly planning to shoot the film in early 2021. Even as no distributor has come on board, Endeavor Content has been assembling the package.

Deadline reported that even as the plot details are currently being under wraps, and the script is written by Chris Fedak. James Vanderbilt, Bradley Fischer, and Will Sherak are reportedly producing the film.

Bay is also a producer on the pandemic thriller Songbird, which stars Demi Moore, Bradley Whitford, Craig Robinson, among others.Bay recently directed Netflix’s 6 Underground, starring Ryan Reynolds. His credits as producer or director include Armageddon, Pearl Harbor, and the Transformers franchise. Gyllenhaal also recently signed on to star in the HBO series The Son with Denis Villeneuve directing it.