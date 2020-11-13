STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Lily Collins starring 'Emily in Paris' renewed for second season

The streamer gave a second season order to the Darren Star-created show after its debut in October.

Published: 13th November 2020 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2020 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

Lily Collins (L) and Ashley Park in Emily in Paris

Lily Collins (L) and Ashley Park in Emily in Paris. (Photo| IMDB)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Dramedy series "Emily in Paris", starring Lily Collins in the titular role, will return for season two, Netflix has announced.

The streamer gave a second season order to the Darren Star-created show after its debut in October.

Netflix shared the update on its official Twitter account in a video, saying "Deux (French for two) is better than un (one)."

Collins' Emily is an American marketing executive who moves to France for a job opportunity Tasked with bringing an American point of view to a venerable French marketing firm, cultures clash as she adjusts to the challenges of life in a foreign city, while juggling her career, new friendships and love life.

Ashley Park co-stars in the show, whose series regular cast also includes Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat and Bruno Gouery.

Kate Walsh, William Abadie and Arnaud Viard feature in recurring roles.

Star, known for popular series like "Younger" and "Sex and the City", has also written and executive produced the half-hour series.

Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns of Jax Media also executive produce alongside Andrew Fleming.

Collins also produces.

Produced by MTV Studios, the series was filmed on location in Paris and across France.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lily Collins Emily in Paris Dramedy Netflix
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File photo | PTI)
Bihar polls 2020: Congress concedes it was ‘weak link’ in Grand Alliance
Former US president Barack Obama (L) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (R) (Photos | AP, PTI)
'Lacked either aptitude or passion...': Obama on Rahul Gandhi in his memoir
Parents gave their feedback on reopening of schools by attending the meetings organised at Presidency Higher Secondary School in Chennai. (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Fear of second wave forces TN to defer reopening of schools
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Man gets a new heart through Delhi's green corridor in 17 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Celine Gounder is part of the 13-member task force that will aid the administration in its efforts to contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19
Dr. Celine Gounder of Tamil origin part of Joe Biden’s Covid-19 task force
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhaar Yadav/EPS)
Third COVID-19 wave? Delhi records 100+deaths in 24 hours for first time
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp