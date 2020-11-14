STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hollywood actress Gal Gadot enjoys nature at the farm

Hollywood actress Gal Gadot loved spending time close to nature and exploring new grounds during a farm trip.

Hollywood actress Gal Gadot

Hollywood actress Gal Gadot (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood actress Gal Gadot loved spending time close to nature and exploring new grounds during a farm trip.

The actress took to Instagram to share moments of her experience.

"Spent a day at the farm, breathing fresh air, feeling the sun on our faces and just exploring new grounds. So lucky to be able to enjoy nature and spend time together," she wrote with a series of images.

One image captures the farm greenery while another shows fruits and vegetables she got from the farm. She also posted her selfie from the farm, where she flaunts healthy skin without make-up.

Gadot had recently shared a sneak peek into set life in Covid era. The actress took to Instagram to reflect on her experience of working in the time of pandemic after wrapping up the shoot of her upcoming heist film, Red Notice, which also stars Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds.

"Now that I'm back home I've had time to reflect on the past couple of months shooting #RedNotice. In order to get back to work during the pandemic, came with a lot of sacrifices especially from our amazing crew," Gadot wrote.

"We had to be sequestered 24/7 and only go to and from set. The crew had to be away from their families for several months and they worked their butts off so we can all deliver the best movie possible while keeping everyone safe. I'm always aware of the fact that things are impactful and special only when there's a collective force behind it. This one was for sure that. Thank you so much RedNotice crew. Thank you @rawsonthurber and my amazing co stars @therock and @vancityreynolds Can't wait for all of you to see the movie!!!! It's so damn good #ittakesavillage," she added.

Meanwhile, the actress is awaiting the release of the sequel of her superhit superhero film Wonder Woman. The sequel, titled Wonder Woman 1984, was due to release earlier this year but got pushed owing to the Covid crisis.

Gadot is also set to reunite with director Patty Jenkins for a historical drama based on the life of famous Egyptian queen Cleopatra.

