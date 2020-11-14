Marvel’s WandaVision to release on January 15

By Express News Service

Marvel’s Disney+ series, WandaVision, will officially release on January 15th. WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, and will see them playing Scarlet Witch and Vision following the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Initially, the series was scheduled for a December release, with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier releasing as the first Marvel’s Disney+ series.

However, the coronavirus pandemic has pushed the release dates of several series, including WandaVision.

Marvel Studios has now officially announced the premiere date for WandaVision, and fans will get to watch the series on January 15th.