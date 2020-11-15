STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Sylvester Stallone joins 'The Suicide Squad'

Gunn wrote the screenplay based on the comic book by John Ostrander. The movie is set to hit theaters on August 6, 2021.

Published: 15th November 2020 06:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2020 06:49 PM   |  A+A-

'Rambo: Last Blood'

Sylvester Stallone in 'Rambo: Last Blood'. (YouTube screengrab)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Fans of Hollywood legend Sylvester Stallone have now got a reason to rejoice as Director James Gunn confirmed on Saturday (local time) that Stallone has joined the cast of 'The Suicide Squad.'

Gunn wrote in an Instagram post, "Always love working with my friend @officialslystallone & our work today on #TheSuicideSquad was no exception. Despite Sly being an iconic movie star, most people still don't have any idea what an amazing actor this guy is."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, 'The Suicide Squad' is a follow-up to the 2016 film directed by David Ayer, with Margot Robbie, Will Smith And Jared Leto. Robbie reprises her role in the new film, acting alongside Idris Elba, Joel Kinnaman and Taika Waititi.

Gunn wrote the screenplay based on the comic book by John Ostrander. The movie is set to hit theaters on August 6, 2021.

Stallone was also in Gunn's 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2', as Stakar Ogord.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sylvester Stallone James Gunn The Suicide Squad
India Matters
A Christian devotee wearing a mask offers prayers at a Church in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'Virus easier to spread indoors, winter perfect set-up'
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish — tough taskmaster, stubborn politician yet approachable 
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
SC may hear pleas on Andhra CM’s allegations today
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech begins phase 3 trials of Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Soumitra Chatterjee
Remembering Soumitra Chatterjee: The acting titan who took Indian cinema to the world
US singer Mary Millben sings ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’, video goes viral
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp