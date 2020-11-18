Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana joins Ryan Reynolds-starrer 'The Adam Project'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actors Jennifer Garner and Zoe Saldana are set to feature alongside Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds in upcoming Netflix movie "The Adam Project".

According to Variety, the project, which hails from Skydance, will be directed by Shawn Levy, who recently worked with Reynolds in upcoming movie "Free Guy".

The movie reportedly follows a pilot, played by Reynolds, who uses rudimentary time travel technology to reunite with a younger version of himself in order to solve a mystery.

The details of Garner and Saldana's character are not yet known. Levy and Reynolds will also produce the new movie.

Jonathan Tropper is currently writing the latest draft of the film, based on scripts by TS Nowlin and Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett.

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger are producing the film for Skydance.

Executive producers on the project are Dan Levine, Dan Cohen, George Dewey, Patrick Gooing, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Levin and Flackett.