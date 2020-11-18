STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Let's do this: John Boyega game to be next James Bond

Now Boyega said he would love to collaborate with Queen, the creator of his anthology series "Small Axe", to bring out "something different" about the iconic fictitious spy.

Published: 18th November 2020 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

John Boyega (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: "Star Wars" alum John Boyega has shown interest in succeeding Daniel Craig as the next James Bond, provided filmmaker Steve McQueen is attached to direct the new film.

Actors including Tom Hardy, James Norton, Idris Elba and Richard Madden have often been billed as the next Bond following Craig's exit with "No Time To Die", which is slated to be released in April 2021.

Now Boyega said he would love to collaborate with Queen, the creator of his anthology series "Small Axe", to bring out "something different" about the iconic fictitious spy.

"Ooh! Hey listen, Steve McQueen directing, let's do this! "We could show them something different. We still bring this sophistication. You know, James Bond has to be James Bond. But we could do something with that," the 28-year-old actor told MTV News.

His response comes after his "Small Axe" co-star Letitia Wright tipped him as a potential Agent 007.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
John Boyega James Bond
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp