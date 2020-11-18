Masi Oka boards Brad Pitt’s 'Bullet Train'

By Express News Service

Actor Masi Oka has boarded Brad Pitt’s upcoming action thriller, Bullet Train. The film, based on Isaka Kotar’s Japanese novel, Maria Beetle, will be directed by David Leitch.

Masi Oka

Oka, known for shows such as Heroes and Hawaii Five-O, was recently part of the voice cast of Spies in Disguise. Written by Zak Olkewicz, Bullet Train also stars Zazie Beetz, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry and Andrew Koji.

Bankrolled by Sony Pictures, the makers have been keeping plot details and character descriptions under wraps and no date has been set yet for the start of production.

Apart from Sony Pictures, Leitch and Kelly McCormick are also attached to produce the project through their banner 87 North, along with Antoine Fuqua.