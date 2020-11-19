STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Fifth 'Scream' film receives official title, shooting wraps

The announcement was made by veteran screenwriter Kevin Williamson, who wrote the original Wes Craven-directed 1996 movie, starring Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Courteney Cox.

Published: 19th November 2020 12:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

'Scream' is a well-known horror franchise created by Kevin Williamson and Wes Craven

'Scream' is a well-known horror franchise created by Kevin Williamson and Wes Craven (Photo | YouTube)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The fifth installment of the iconic slasher franchise "Scream" has been titled"Scream".

The announcement was made by veteran screenwriter Kevin Williamson, who wrote the original Wes Craven-directed 1996 movie, starring Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Courteney Cox.

The three stars are returning for the fifth part, which is being directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett from a screenplay by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick.

In a post on Instagram, Williamson said the film has concluded shooting as he shared photos from the sets.

"That's a wrap on Scream, which I'm excited to announce is the official title of the next film! Nearly 25 years ago, when I wrote Scream and Wes Craven brought it to life, I could not have imagined the lasting impact it would have on you, the fans. I'm excited for you to return to Woodsboro and get really scared again," the writer said.

Williamson added that Craven, who died of a brain tumour in 2015, would be proud of the film that Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett have made.

"I'm thrilled to be reunited with Neve, Courteney, David and Marley, and to be working alongside a new filmmaking team and incredible cast of newcomers that have come together to continue Wes's legacy with the upcoming relaunch of the franchise that I hold so dear to my heart. See you in theatres January 2022. #ScreamMovie @ScreamMovies" he added.

Also starring in new "Scream" are actors Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Dylan Minnette, Mason Gooding, Kyle Gallner, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mikey Madison, and Sonia Ben Ammar.

The movie is executive produced by Williamson, Gary Barber, Peter Oillataguerre, Chad Villella, Cathy Konrad, and Ron Lynch and produced by William Sherak, Paul Neinstein, and Vanderbilt.

Spyglass and Paramount Pictures will release Scream worldwide on January 14, 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Scream 5 Kevin Williamson Neve Campbell David Arquette Courteney Cox
India Matters
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health
Scuba diving trainees at Lakshadweep in March this year. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The ex-Indian Special Forces commandos working to help the disabled conquer land, air and water
Head Constable Seema Dhaka
Woman head constable first Delhi cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp