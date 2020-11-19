Guns N'Roses to go on tour of Australia and New Zealand in 2021

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: American hard rock band Guns N' Roses have announced that they will be embarking on a tour of Australia and New Zealand in 2021.

The stadium tour announcement is the first of its kind since the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled many film and music events, grounded flights and closed borders worldwide in March.

In a statement posted on their official website, the band said the tour will kick off from November 6, 2021 at Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast.

The group will later have stops at Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth.

In New Zealand, they will be performing at Dunedin and Wellington.

Founding members Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagen will be leading the band during the tour.

Meanwhile, Guns N'Roses have also rescheduled 13 dates in North America and 8 in Europe for the summer of 2021.

North American stops now include Milwaukee, Washington DC, Minneapolis, Indianapolis, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, East Rutherford, Fargo, Missoula, Denver, and the band's hometown Los Angeles.