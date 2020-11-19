STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Guns N'Roses to go on tour of Australia and New Zealand in 2021

In a statement posted on their official website, the band said the tour will kick off from November 6, 2021 at Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast.

Published: 19th November 2020 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

Guns N Roses

Guns N Roses (File photo | Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: American hard rock band Guns N' Roses have announced that they will be embarking on a tour of Australia and New Zealand in 2021.

The stadium tour announcement is the first of its kind since the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled many film and music events, grounded flights and closed borders worldwide in March.

In a statement posted on their official website, the band said the tour will kick off from November 6, 2021 at Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast.

The group will later have stops at Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth.

In New Zealand, they will be performing at Dunedin and Wellington.

Founding members Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagen will be leading the band during the tour.

Meanwhile, Guns N'Roses have also rescheduled 13 dates in North America and 8 in Europe for the summer of 2021.

North American stops now include Milwaukee, Washington DC, Minneapolis, Indianapolis, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, East Rutherford, Fargo, Missoula, Denver, and the band's hometown Los Angeles.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Guns N Roses Guns N Roses tour Australia New Zealand
India Matters
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health
Scuba diving trainees at Lakshadweep in March this year. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The ex-Indian Special Forces commandos working to help the disabled conquer land, air and water
Head Constable Seema Dhaka
Woman head constable first Delhi cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp