STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Jesus has never failed me: Justin Bieber turns spiritual with his latest instagram post

Justin penned down a powerful message for his fans, describing the love he shares with God.

Published: 19th November 2020 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

Pop singer Justin Bieber

Pop singer Justin Bieber (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Indulging into some mid-week thought process, pop singer Justin Bieber on Thursday shared a 'spiritual awakening' post with a soul-stirring note.

The 'Sorry' star shared a post on Instagram, in which he delineated deep motivational thought.

Justin penned down a powerful message for his fans, describing the love he shares with God.

"Jesus rose from the dead just as he promised, taking on the sins of humanity. Believing and receiving this reality changes everything. The way you live, the way you love! Accepting his free gift of forgiveness allows you to live a life FREE from guilt and shame! A life not based on your performance. This is good news. I follow Jesus. Following Jesus doesn't make me better than anyone else although I know a lot of Christians have made people feel that way. Another thing to know about following Jesus is that a lot of the time it doesn't change our circumstances. What it does do is give us an ETERNAL JOY that lasts through trials and painful seasons. Although people have failed me, Jesus never has," the post read.

Earlier, Justin has been vocal about his suffering from depression and the overuse of drugs he did which made him distant to every relationship he had.

On the work front, Justin has been recently honoured as the winner of the People's choice award for Male Artist of the year 2020. The star will be seen in a collaborative project album 'Monster' with 'Senorita' fame Shawn Mendes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Justin Bieber
India Matters
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health
Scuba diving trainees at Lakshadweep in March this year. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The ex-Indian Special Forces commandos working to help the disabled conquer land, air and water
Head Constable Seema Dhaka
Woman head constable first Delhi cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp