Will Matthew McConaughey join politics? Here's what he said

Published: 19th November 2020 04:25 PM

Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey

Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey has hinted that he might run for the Governor of his home state Texas in future.

The 51-year-old actor, who hails from the city of Uvalde in Texas, discussed the idea of taking a plunge into the "broken business" of politics during his interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt.

During the radio interview, Hewitt suggested to McConaughey that he is often viewed as "centre-right" politically and therefore he could run for the office of Texas governor.

"I don't know. I mean, that wouldn't be up to me. It would be up to the people more than it would me," McConaughey replied.

"I would say this. Look, politics seems to be a broken business to me right now. And when politics redefines its purpose, I could be a hell of a lot more interested," he added.

The actor further said that he is interested in getting "behind personal values to rebind our social contracts with each other as Americans, as people again".

McConaughey noted that both the Democrats and the Republicans, the traditional American political parties, have lost "trust" in each other, which can lead to "anarchy".

"So I'm all for the individual, and I think to make collective change that the individual needs to look in the mirror and say how can I be a little bit better today? "How can I, how can this selfish decision I want to make for myself correlate and also be the decision that's best for the most amount of people?" he added.

If McConaughey indeed takes a plunge into the politics, he would be following in the footsteps of former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, former Carmel Mayor Clint Eastwood, former Minnesota governor Jesse Ventura as well as US Presidents Donald Trump and the late Ronald Reagan.

The actor believes that for many people, money and fame are the top parameters for gauging success and that gives Hollywood celebrities a certain edge in politics.

"I remember when Arnold came out, and seeing Ventura up there, I was like oh, there's different people in the entertainment zeitgeist that are getting into politics.

"You know, I still question how much you can really get done in politics, and I don't know if politics is my avenue to get what maybe I am best equipped to get done," McConaughey added.

