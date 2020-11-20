STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Had the best time shooting for 'We Can Be Heroes': Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Apart from Chopra, the film features actors Pedro Pascal, Christian Slater, Boyd Holbrook, Sung Kang and veteran actor Christopher McDonald.

Published: 20th November 2020 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2020 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she had a great time working on the upcoming Netflix feature "We Can Be Heroes" and is looking forward to the audience's reaction to the film.

Billed as an action-adventure, "We Can Be Heroes" features Chopra as a nemesis to a group of children who team up to save the planet and their superhero parents who are kidnapped by the aliens.

The film is written, directed, and produced by Robert Rodriguez, who helmed the blockbuster hit "Alita: Battle Angel".

Chopra on Thursday shared the teaser of the movie on Twitter and reminisced her time on the sets.

"I had the best time shooting this movie, especially with Robert Rodriguez and these amazing super kids!! Loved playing their nemesis who do you think is going to win, them or me?! Streaming on Netflix New Years Day," she tweeted.

Apart from Chopra, the film features actors Pedro Pascal, Christian Slater, Boyd Holbrook, Sung Kang and veteran actor Christopher McDonald.

Child stars Akira Akbar, Nathan Blair, Andrew Diaz, Andy Walken and Hala Finley are also part of the cast.

"We Can be Heroes" is set to premiere on Netflix on January 1, 2021.

Chopra has previously played antagonist in her Hollywood debut movie "Baywatch" (2017) and Hindi film "Aitraaz" (2004).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Priyanka Chopra Jonas We Can Be Heroes
India Matters
Even tech architect roles have seen a growth of over 50 per cent year-on-year.
Hiring in IT sector least impacted by COVID-19 disruptions: Report
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNU considers introducing four-year undergraduate programmes
A health care worker administers a COVID-19 test at a site sponsored by Community Heath of South Florida in Homestead, Fla. (Photo | AP)
US records more than 2.5 lakh Covid deaths; one dying every minute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp