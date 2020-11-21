STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Alexandre Aja to helm horror flick Elijah  

Searchlight Pictures have roped in filmmaker Alexandre Aja to direct its upcoming horror feature Elijah.

Published: 21st November 2020 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Alexandre Aja

Alexandre Aja

By Express News Service

The French filmmaker has prior experience in the horror genre, having made films such as The Hills Have Eyes, Mirrors, Piranha 3D, Horns and most recently Crawl.

According to reports, the movie originated as a pitch from The Last Witch Hunter writer Cory Goodman, with Gregory Levasseur now working on the rewrites.

The story is about a young boy who invites a mysterious man into his home, believing the stranger to be the key to saving his sick mother.

As increasingly disturbing things start to happen around his home, the boy soon realises that the sinister stranger is not the saviour he claims to be.

The project will be produced by David Goyer and Keith Levine of Phantom Four and Adam Goldworm of’Aperture Entertainment.

