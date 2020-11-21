STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chadwick Boseman's wife named administrator of his nearly USD 1 Million estate

As Boseman died without a will, on Thursday (local time), November 19, the judge granted her legal request, Page Six confirmed.

Published: 21st November 2020 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Hollywood star Chadwick Boseman's wife has been named as the administrator of the late actor's estate with limited authority.

According to Page Six, Taylor Simone Ledward filed a probate case in October, as the 'Black Panther' star died without a will. She requested a judge to name her administrator of Boseman's estate with limited authority.

The judge ordered bond in the amount of USD 939,000, and Ledward has to file a petition for final distribution no later than February 22, 2022.

In her initial filing, Ledward listed the estimated value of Boseman's estate as USD 938,500.

Boseman is survived by his parents, Leroy and Carolyn Boseman, and his wife, Ledward. No other family was listed in her probate filing.

As reported by Page Six, the 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' star died on August 28 after a battle with colon cancer. He was 43.

Boseman secretly married his longtime love before his death. They reportedly became engaged in October 2019.

