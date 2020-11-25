Anthony Mackie boards adventure film 'The Ogun'

By Express News Service

Actor Anthony Mackie is all set to star in the upcoming adventure film The Ogun, which he will also produce.

The film revolves around Mackie’s character Xavier Rhodes, who takes his teenage daughter to Nigeria to find a cure for the rare genetic condition that he passed on to her.

When his daughter is kidnapped, Rhodes goes on a rampage through the criminal underworld to rescue her.

The film was written by stuntman-turned-screenwriter Madison Turner, while the director for the Netflix film is yet to be announced.

Mackie is best known for his role of Sam Wilson/Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and was last seen in Avengers: Endgame.

​Mackie will reprise the role in the upcoming series The Falcon And The Winter Soldier.

