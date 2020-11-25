STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'The Queen's Gambit' becomes Netflix's most-watched scripted limited series

The way Netflix reports viewing is based on the number of viewers who have watched at least two minutes of a piece of content, which is very different from how the TV industry measures audience.

Published: 25th November 2020 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'The Queen's Gambit' (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

A still from 'The Queen's Gambit' (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "The Queen's Gambit", a period chess drama fronted by Anya Taylor-Joy, has become Netflix's most watched scripted limited series after 62 million member accounts tuned in to the show in the first 28 days, according to the streamer.

Set in the 1950s, the show follows Beth Harmon, a young orphan who reveals an astonishing talent for chess and begins an unlikely journey to stardom while grappling with addiction.

The series, based on Walter Tevis' novel, premiered on October 23.

According to Variety, Netflix claimed that the seven-episode show ranked in its top 10 in 92 countries and No 1 in 63 countries, including the UK, Argentina, Israel and South Africa.

ALSO READ: 'The Queen's Gambit' review: A winning game​

The way Netflix reports viewing is based on the number of viewers who have watched at least two minutes of a piece of content, which is very different from how the TV industry measures audience.

And the streamer tends to cherry-pick which originals it decides to tout with the proprietary metric.

WATCH TRAILER:

"The Queen's Gambit" has been written and directed by Scott Frank.

He has co-created the series with Allan Scott of "Don't Look Now" fame.

Peter Friedlander Netflix's VP Original Series said the record is a "true testament" to Frank's skill as a writer and filmmaker that he was able to bring the drama and detail of the many chess matches to life on camera".

"Scott also had tremendous help from the series' talented crafts team.

Costume designer Gabriele Binder's exquisite use of checkerboard patterns in Beth's wardrobe, composer Carlos Rafael Rivera's suspenseful score, editor Michelle Tesoro's gripping montages, production designer Uli Hanisch's vibrant choices that pop off the screen in every scene, and cinematographer Steven Meizler, whose work transformed every match into heart-pounding drama," Friedlander said.

The miniseries has garnered generally favourable reviews for its detailing of the '50s, feminist gaze and Taylor-Joy's dynamic performance as the adult Beth, along with Marielle Heller's heartbreaking portrayal of Alma Wheatley, Beth's troubled and alcoholic adoptive mother who later goes on to become her manager.

The show also stars Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Moses Ingram, Harry Melling and Bill Camp.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Queen's Gambit Netflix
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt clears draft law against ‘love jihad’, violators to face jail up to 10 years
Flooded streets of KK Nagar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Doctors in hospitals kept on standby as Chennai braces for cyclone Nivar
SDMC personals reads the temperature of a woman during a door to door survey to assess the COVID-19 situation at Raghubir nagar slum area in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Even mild Covid may give lasting immunity among patients in India: Study
A total of four females made it to the list from India with Pandey being the youngest one. (Photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand: Child activist Ridhima Pandey makes it to BBC's top 100 women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
Since Tuesday, Chennai’s residents already had to contend with flooded roads, power cuts, uprooted trees and low-key panic. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Heavy rains leave Chennai waterlogged, authorities say major flooding like 2015 impossible
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp