'Extraction 2' to start production in 2021, says Joe Russo

Joe Russo has revealed that the sequel to Chris Hemsworth-starrer 'Extraction' is expected to start filming in 2021.

Published: 26th November 2020 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 04:25 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Chris Hemsworth-starrer 'Extraction'.

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Filmmaker Joe Russo has revealed that the sequel to Chris Hemsworth-starrer "Extraction" is expected to start filming in 2021.

The director wrote and co-produced the action thriller, which debuted on Netflix in April and has been praised by both the critics and viewers.

Set in Dhaka, Bangladesh, the movie was predominantly shot in India and Thailand with a host of Indian talent in Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda and Priyanshu Painyuli.

In an interview with Comicbook.com, Russo said they are currently working on the script for the sequel and everyone, including Hemsworth and streamer Netflix, is excited about it.

"Yeah we're still working on two. We're in the script phase right now but we're hoping to shoot that sometime next year. And then you know, say I'm super excited, Hemsworth's super excited, Netflix is excited so it's really just a function of getting the script done," the filmmaker said.

Sam Hargrave, who worked with Russo and his brother Anthony on Marvel blockbuster "Avengers: Endgame", directed "Extraction", which was about a black ops mercenary (Hemsworth) who must rescue an Indian drug lord's kidnapped son in Dhaka.

The film, which started streaming from April 24, was produced by the filmmaker duo through their banner AGBO.

