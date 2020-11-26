Release of espionage thriller The 355  pushed to Jan 2022

By Express News Service

Universal Pictures announced Monday that it is pushing back the release of The 355 from Jan. 15, 2021, to Jan. 14, 2022. Insiders say the move comes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and theater closures across the world.

The 355, a female ensemble globe-trotting spy-thriller, is directed by Simon Kinberg and stars Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Penélope Cruz, Diane Kruger and Fan Bingbing. Universal holds domestic rights to the film, while FilmNation is handling it internationally.

The plot revolves around a top-notch group of international rival agents who must work together in order to stop a plot to bring about World War III. A recent trailer featured themes of James Bond, Mission: Impossible and the Bourne series.

The film is produced by Chastain and Kelly Carmichael for Chastain’s Freckle Films and by Kinberg for his Genre Films.