STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

UK judge refuses Johnny Depp permission to appeal libel ruling

Earlier this month a High Court judge rejected Depp's claim that a newspaper had committed libel when it called him a 'wife-beater.' 

Published: 26th November 2020 01:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: A judge has refused Johnny Depp permission to appeal against a British court's ruling that he assaulted ex-wife Amber Heard.

Earlier this month a High Court judge rejected Depp's claim that a newspaper had committed libel when it called him a "wife-beater."

Judge Andrew Nicol said the article in The Sun was "substantially true."

Depp is seeking to overturn the judgement.

ALSO READ | Mads Mikkelsen to play Grindlewald after Johnny Depp's exit in 'Fantastic Beasts 3'

But in a setback for the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star, Nicol denied permission to appeal, saying "I do not consider that the proposed grounds of appeal have a reasonable prospect of success."

In a ruling made public on Wednesday, the judge also ordered Depp to make an initial payment of almost 630,000 pounds (USD 840,000) to News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, to cover its legal fees.

Depp can still apply directly to the Court of Appeal, and has until December 7 to do so.

The judge's main ruling came after a three-week trial in which Depp and Heard gave conflicting accounts of their brief, tempestuous marriage.

In the wake of the decision, Depp said he was leaving the "Fantastic Beasts" film franchise after studio Warner Bros.

requested his resignation.

Depp is also suing Heard for USD 50 million in Virginia over a Washington Post op-ed essay that she wrote about domestic violence.

The essay talks about her experience being abused but does not name Depp.

The trial is due to be held next year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Johnny Depp Johnny Depp libel case
India Matters
Fire officials rescue people affected by the flood due to incessant rains at Velachery in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Chennai largely escaped waterlogging due to improved infra, says corporation chief
Workers wearing PPE take a break after cremating a person who succumbed to COVID-19, at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Taking moderate COVID-19 symptoms lightly could be fatal, finds study
Dr Gaurav Sharma, one of the youngest and newly-elected MPs in New Zealand. (Photo | Twitter, @gmsharmanz)
Indian-origin MP in New Zealand takes oath in Sanskrit
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Love Jihad: Haryana forms panel to frame law, MP mulls 10 years jail for offenders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chalai market in Thiruvananthapuram have a deserted look during the nation wide 24 hours general strike called by trade unions. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Trade unions across the nation go on strike; public services hit severely
A man wearing mask as a precaution against COVID-19 pedals past flags of a Communist party trade union during a nation wide strike by various trade unions in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
Trade union strike: Normal life disrupted, bandh effective in West Bengal
Gallery
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
Did you know Diego Maradona tried to form a union of professional footballers for years? The idea goes hand in hand with his decision to get faces of Leftwing leaders Che Guevara and Castro tattooed on his body. A staunch critic of the US, the Argentine f
RIP Diego Maradona: The staunch Leftist who was Castro's darling and hated USA 'with all strength'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp