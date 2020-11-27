Extraction 2 to start rolling next year

By Express News Service

The sequel to this year’s action-thriller Extraction, that starred Chris Hemsworth in the lead, will go on floors from next year. Director Joe Russo who co-produced Extraction, in a recent interaction with Comicbook.com, confirmed that the script work for Netflix sequel is already underway and by 2021, they would commence production.

It’s not clear if stunt director Sam Hargrave who turned director with Extraction will return to the sequel. Hemsworth has Spiderhead with director Joseph Kosinski which went on floors this month.