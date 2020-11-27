STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jonas Brothers accused of being mean to black woman

Pop superstars Jonas Brothers -- Kevin, Joe and Nick -- have been accused of being mean to a black woman.

Published: 27th November 2020 07:28 PM

Pop superstars (From Left) Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas

Pop superstars (From Left) Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Pop superstars Jonas Brothers -- Kevin, Joe and Nick -- have been accused of being mean to a black woman.

Garron, a black woman whose profile mentions she is an editor at The Onion and a stand-up comedian, claimed that the musician siblings were mean to her, reports aceshowbiz.com.

She posted a string of tweets talking about her experience with the "Sucker" hitmakers. Garron recalled being bullied by the celebrity brothers when they took part in a Thanksgiving Day parade.

Garron wrote: "happy thanksgiving one time I was on a float in the Macy's day parade with the Jonas Brothers and they were mean to me xo."

She also shared a hazy picture which she said was of her on a float with the Jonas Brothers.

It is unclear when the photograph was clicked since their faces cannot be seen clearly, but it seemed to be from the time before the brothers' 2013 split and their comeback in 2019.

"I am this blur it was raining and I was being bullied by a band of lip syncing siblings, all in all, a great experience, she wrote as the caption.

Garron didn't share details about the alleged bullying incident but a social media user backed her story.

The person wrote: "My dad hates the Jonas Brothers because he used to work in a hotel restaurant and joe Jonas sent his food back 4 times."

Another user mentioned former child actors Dylan and Cole Sprouse while criticising the Jonas Brothers.

"I've said it before and I'll say it again the Sprouse twins were lovely, Sprouse brothers hive rise, goodbye Jonads," the user wrote.

Garron replied to the said user, writing: "I am also team Sprouse, they seem well-adjusted and that's saying a lot for child stars."

Jonas Brothers have not responded to Garron's complaint.

